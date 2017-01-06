2017 ASCATDEMY Awards & Annual Meeting

You are invited to attend SCATV’s annual meeting and ASCATDEMY Awards event on Thursday, January 19th, beginning at 5:30pm with the member meeting and followed by the Member Awards Ceremony at 6:30pm.

The main order of business, will be the election of four SCATV members to our the board. These are three year terms, with the opportunity for a subsequent term re-election. Submitted information from nominees will be shared on SCATV’s web site beginning January 4 in preparation for membership voting on the 19th.

The remainder of the evening of January 19, is for recognizing and celebrating the achievements and accomplishments of the Radio and Television productions, SCATV and BFR producers and talent, and Community Media Supporters who all help make the Commonwealth’s Oldest Cable Access Center the vibrant, beloved community asset that it continues to be today. This is a chance for media makers to reconnect with each other, acknowledge and support the work of one’s peers, and to eat and have some fun.