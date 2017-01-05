Update: Prisoner captured in Somerville

The suspect in this morning’s attempted robbery in Cambridge, and a subsequent attempted robbery in Somerville this afternoon, has been captured by Somerville Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police. Police have confirmed that the suspect in custody is James Morales, the subject of a Mass. State Police manhunt over the past several days.

Statement from the Massachusetts State Police:

Escaped fugitive James Morales was captured earlier today by troopers from the Troop A Community Action Team. Trooper Joseph Merrick spotted Morales after he attempted to rob a bank in Somerville and a foot pursuit ensued. After leaping several fences, trooper Merrick was able to grab Morales as he climbed another fence and pull him to the ground. Trooper Brendan Cain assisted in the arrest along with two detective from the Somerville Police Department.

A job well done by the five year veterans in apprehending this fugitive without any further incidents or violence.

Alert issued earlier Thursday:

Police are encouraging Somerville and Cambridge community members to be on alert for a federal prisoner, James Morales, who escaped federal custody over the weekend and may have been involved in an attempted robbery in Inman Square in Cambridge late this morning. Morales is known to have ties to this area, and police are taking all precautions and actions to assist Massachusetts State Police in the search for Morales. While there is currently no indication of an immediate threat to Somerville residents, please be reminded that Morales may be armed and is considered dangerous, and if you believe you have seen him you should call 911 immediately.

Morales is a 6’ tall black male, weighing approximately 175 pounds, and has a mustache and a large eagle tattoo on his neck.

Again, if you believe you have seen or may know Morales’ whereabouts, call 911 immediately.