Say ‘hello’ to Fat Hen Restaurant

By Jessica Kenney

Somerville is home to many popular restaurants and cafés, but it is the relatively new restaurant, Fat Hen, that is really starting to snag people’s attention.

Fat Hen is a cozy, Italian dining spot that serves a variety of Italy’s staple meals, from Tortellini Brodo to Sformato, complimented by a variety of different wines. But it isn’t just the menu that makes this restaurant intriguing; its unique location is also drawing in guests.

Many residents of Somerville and surrounding cities are familiar with the restaurant La Brasa, a bar and grill whose meals are inspired by locales from around the globe. It is known for its wood-fire dishes and rustic bar.

Daniel Bojorquez is the chef at La Brasa, and in 2015 he decided that the restaurant’s space was not being used to its full potential. There was a café space located inside the restaurant, but he felt it could be transformed into something even better. That is why he was pleased when Michael Bergin, a fellow chef and old roommate, called him with plans to move back to Boston from New York City.

The friends discussed turning the café space into Fat Hen. “It really complements La Brasa, which is very relaxed, a neighborhood sort of concept. When it comes to Fat Hen, the idea behind it is to do something more polished, a little more sophisticated,” Bojorquez explained when Fat Hen was first opening. “We’re under the same roof, but it has its own vibe and character.”

The differences in each spot are what make them both popular, and although different, they still manage to stay connected. For example, Fat Hen is not equipped with its own bar, but drinks are passed through a small window that divides the restaurant from its neighbor, La Brasa.

Its name is unique as well. Fat Hen is also the title of La Brasa’s LLC, or Limited Liability Company, and was introduced by Frank McClelland, who was a mentor to both Bergin and Bojorquez. McClelland suggested the name because he and Bojorquez were “like chickens running around” when working on McClelland’s farm.

The combination of the cuisine, the location, and the unique name keep drawing people in. Reviews for Fat Hen have been very positive since its opening in August. One reviewer wrote on zagat.com, “Chef Michael Bergin’s culinary finesse, cultivated at NYC spots like Del Posto, shines through at this intimate, homey Italian in Somerville, serving elegant but unfussy bowls of housemade pastas and braised meats, plus contemporary yet still-hearty entrees.” Another customer said that it has to be “one of the best dinner bargains in Boston.”

Fat Hen is located at 126 Broadway in Somerville. You can visit their website (www.fathenboston.com) to view their full menu and make reservations if you wish to check out this cozy and appetizing restaurant.