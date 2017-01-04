White Bean & Kale Bruschetta

There are many variations of bruschetta, but this, in my opinion, is a hearty and delicious combination that will make you feel guilt free eating this delicious snack. It can also be served as a pre dinner appetizer or as a side to go with a steaming bowl of soup.

1 Ciabatta Loaf

1 Bunch Lacinato (Tuscan) Kale, rinsed, stem removed and chopped

4 Tablespoons Extra Virgin Olive Oil, plus extra for drizzling

1/4 Teaspoon Red Pepper Flakes

1 Rosemary Stem

3 Garlic Cloves Sliced, plus 1 Whole

1 Can Cannellini Beans, drained and rinsed

Salt to taste

Parmesan Cheese, 6 Tablespoons grated

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Slice the ciabatta into 6 slices about 3/4″ in thickness each, cutting from the center of the loaf. Reserve the leftover bread for another use, like homemade breadcrumbs or croutons.

Place the bread slices on a lined baking sheet using parchment or foil for easy cleanup. Place the sliced bread into the oven and toast on the first side for 6 minutes.

Flip the bread and toast it for another 6 minutes. At this point you don’t want to over toast the bread. It should still be pale in color and slightly dried out. If it is over toasted, the bread will be too hard and break apart when you bite into it.

Once the bread comes out of the oven, rub the whole clove of garlic on all 6 pieces of the bread. In a 12″ skillet, add 4 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil over medium heat.

Heat for 1 minute, then add the pepper flakes, the sliced garlic and rosemary stem. Lower the heat to medium low and let the flavors infuse into the olive oil for about 4 minutes, or until the garlic is slightly browned.

Add the beans, kale and a healthy pinch of salt and cook until the kale is wilted but tender, about 7 minutes. Remove the rosemary stem and discard.

Evenly distribute the mixture onto the bread slices, add the grated cheese over each slice. Place back into the oven for another 5 minutes. Once done, remove from oven, drizzle with a fruity olive oil, cut in half and serve.

Serves 4-6 people.

Visit Dorothy’s website at http://ddimarzo2002.wix.com/thymethief.