Somerville Police Crime Log December 27 – January 1

Arrests :

Tania Silva, December 27, 1:34 a.m., arrested at Memorial Rd. on warrant charges of disorderly conduct, assault and battery, and assault.

Joseph Day, of 36 Claremont St., December 27, 11:27 a.m., arrested at Cedar St. on a warrant charge of refusal to provide DNA database sample.

Robert Yandle, of 22 Mt. Pleasant St., December 27, 5:24 p.m., arrested at Broadway on warrant charges of marked lanes violation, motor vehicle operator refusal to identify self, operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license, larceny over $250, distribution of a class A drug, distribution of a class B drug, and no inspection sticker.

Jeremy Lurie, of 79R Oakland St., Malden, December 28, 1:58 p.m., arrested at Mystic Ave. on a charge of shoplifting over $100 by concealing merchandise.

Chris Reyes, of 240 Albany St., Cambridge, December 28, 5:07 p.m., arrested at Broadway on warrant charges of assault and battery and abuse prevention order violation.

Hung Nguyen, of 915 Dorchester Ave., Boston, December 29, 5:31 p.m., arrested at Middlesex Ave. on a warrant charge of possession of a class B drug.

Toniann Roxton, of 85 Rowe St., Boston, December 30, 12:26 p.m., arrested at Union Sq. on charges of forgery of check and utter false check.

Victor Romero, of 375 Boston St., Lynn, December 31, 6:40 p.m., arrested at Mystic Ave. on charges of violation of city ordinance possession of a dangerous weapon, assault and battery on a police officer, resisting arrest, and furnishing a false name or Social Security number, and on warrant charges of operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license, miscellaneous equipment violation, marked lanes violation, assault and battery on a police officer, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, operation of a motor vehicle under the influence of liquor, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, destruction of property over $250, and paying for sexual conduct.

Pierre Luxama, of 25 Cypress Rd., Medford, December 31, 8:21 p.m., arrested at Washington St. on a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Manuel Mendez, of 30A Summer St., December 31, 10:30 p.m., arrested at Broadway on a charge of operation of a motor vehicle under the influence of liquor second offense.

Marcos Da Costa, of 322 Main St., Everett, January 1, 9:48 p.m., arrested at Somerville Ave. on a charge of unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and on warrant charges of failure to stop or yield and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.