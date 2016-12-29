Somerville Police Crime Log December 22 – December 25

December 29, 2016

Arrests:

Dajaira Revollo, of 149 Webster St., Malden, December 22, 9:18 a.m., arrested at Alewife Brook Pkwy. on a warrant charge of larceny over $250.

Pedro Monteiro, of 10 Memorial Rd., December 23, 1:10 p.m., arrested at Mystic Ave. on charges of disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and trespassing.

Elisa Pino, of 13 Cottage Ave., December 25, 8:27 p.m., arrested at Mystic Ave. on warrant charges of no inspection sticker and operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license.

 
