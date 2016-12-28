Somerville State of the City Address Scheduled for Jan. 9 at 6 p.m.

The Mayor’s annual State of the City Address, and mid-term addresses by the President of the Board of Aldermen and the Chairperson of the Somerville School Committee will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9 in the Aldermanic Chambers at City Hall, 93 Highland Ave. Members of the public are invited to come for this look back at the past year’s efforts as well as a look forward to City and School initiatives in the coming year. Additionally, as the City will celebrate its 175th Birthday in 2017, attendees will be welcomed to learn more about the City’s history through photos, exhibits, and interactive activities at a reception following the State of the City Address. Refreshments will be served. For more information, contact Nancy Aylward at NAylward@somervillema.gov, or 617-625-6600 ext. 2100.

Individuals with disabilities who need auxiliary aids and services for effective communication, written materials in alternative formats, or reasonable modifications in policies and procedures, in order to access the programs and activities of the City of Somerville or to attend meetings, should contact the City’s ADA Coordinator, Betsy Allen, at 617-625-6600 x2323 or BAllen@somervillema.gov.