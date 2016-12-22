Somerville Police seeking robbery suspect

The Somerville Police Department is seeking help in identifying a suspect in the robbery of an elderly man on Monday afternoon at the Citizens Bank on Broadway. The suspect then fled on foot down Langmaid Ave.

The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic male, 5’8” tall, scruffy dark facial hair, wearing running sneakers, blue jeans, a grey or faded blue jacket with a black collar, a black hood on over a black knit hat, and fingerless black gloves.

If you have any information, please call the Somerville Police at 617-625-1600.