Keeping the holiday spirit alive year-round

By Joseph A. Curtatone

This past weekend I attended an event in Boston called Christmas in the City. The holiday party (thrown by the non-profit, all volunteer organization of the same name) treated approximately 4,000 kids and their families living in the Greater Boston region’s homeless shelters to a much-deserved holiday party. This wasn’t any ordinary holiday party. In addition to handing out 10,000 gifts, there was a stage with live entertainment, a visit from Santa Clause and Mrs. Clause, a parade of Disney and comic book characters, a Winter Wonderland area with carnival rides and games, and a variety of health screenings.

Among the deserving families in attendance were some wonderful families from Somerville. I heard from a member of my staff who was there that one of Somerville’s children in attendance said this was the first time he had ever received a Christmas gift. This boy’s words, and the joy, love, and laughter that filled the Boston Convention Center helped keep things in perspective for me.

It reminded me of what’s so great about this time of year. Whether you celebrate Christmas, Hanukkah, or another winter holiday, this is a time of giving, togetherness, and reflection. Now more than ever it’s crucial that we all take part in those things, and I’ve seen firsthand members of our community doing just that. You have given to toy drives (the collection box at City Hall is overflowing and even has toys surrounding each side of it), food banks, and to each other. Many of you have approached City staff to ask how you can give to help our neighbors in Cambridge after the fire there a few weeks ago. I’ve seen you come together this holiday season too. We had another successful and well-attended tree lighting earlier this month, and last weekend the Somerville Arts Council’s Illuminations Tours were packed. Finally, you all have led the way on reflecting this season. You rallied around each other and our community values after the election, and many of you have made it clear you’re ready to reflect on the work we’ve done already and what we can do better in the new year to keep those values at the forefront of everything we do.

I know I have said it before, but with everything taking place on a national level, it’s so important that we continue to be distinctly Somerville. What could be more Somerville than embodying the spirit of the holidays and the good it brings out in people year-round? Whether you make a donation, go out of your way to get to know your neighbors, or attend more community events and meetings, there are so many ways to keep the spirit alive.

You could donate your some of your time, talents, or hard-earned money to one of the several area non-profits. The Christmas in the City organization puts on more events in addition to the holiday party, and they accept donations all year long. Artisans Asylum is a local non-profit fabrication center that is dedicated to teaching residents of all ages about fabrication technology and practice – a marketable skill in the 21st century workforce. Then there is the Somerville-based, international organization YouthBuild. YouthBuild’s programs work to provide alternative pathways to jobs and education for low-income young people. And these are just a very small sample of the excellent organizations working hard to better the community every day of the year.

The holidays are hardly the only time we have community events going on in the City. Whether it’s the flag raising at Prospect Hill Tower on New Year’s Day, SomerStreets, PorchFest, or any of the numerous community meetings, there are plenty of opportunities to come together throughout the year. For more information and a schedule of events, be sure to keep up with the City calendar at www.somervillema.gov/events.

I wish each of you and your families and friends the happiest of holidays, filled with love and laughter. May we all remember the reason for the season and remember that our work isn’t done when December fades into January and one year becomes another. There will still be people who need our help and depend on that spirit of giving, togetherness, and reflection.