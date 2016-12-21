Our View of the Times – December 21

The holidays can be a pain for a lot of people. When it comes to this time of year, though, that headache should really serve as a kick-in-the-butt reminder of the importance of why sometimes the daily routine should come to a grinding halt for a greater spiritual good.

Many of us are rushing around trying to get everything done in time for Christmas. We all scramble day in and day out, though, with every deadline of our lives so seemingly critical. What this time of year should remind us of, however, is that sometimes it’s OK, if not absolutely essential, to just put the routine on hold, take a step back and reassess what truly matters in our lives.

Whether your family is made up of your blood relatives or the friends who are there to celebrate your achievements with you and comfort you in your defeats, this is the time to simply pause, if just for a moment, and be thankful for them. Not everyone has money for the latest iPhone, but almost all of us at least have one thing that matters more to us than being at work at nine on the dot.

Whatever gifts you may receive this Christmas, and whatever gifts you may give, at least give yourself the gift of taking a second to take a breath and enjoy whatever it is in your life that brings you true happiness.

Carry these thoughts into the new year and we guarantee that the winter months will go by much more easily for you.