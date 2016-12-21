SeniorPet seeks donations for Sampson the Dog

The SeniorPet program at Somerville-Cambridge Elder Services (SCES) is seeking donations to help a local elder with limited means defray burdensome veterinary bills.

The pet is Sampson, an 8-year-old male dog who is very dear to his owner. Sampson recently went for a checkup and the vet found two tumors, in the mouth and rectum. The tumors were removed and send for a biopsy, but SeniorPet Manager Marie Mazzeo said the bill presents a challenge for the owner, who put $1,150 on a charge card, knowing that Sampson still needs more medical care to come.

Mazzeo asked that people looking to give back locally this holiday season consider helping Sampson.

“If you are looking to help someone in need, any SeniorPet donations that can help Sampson would be greatly appreciated,” said Mazzeo. “If you know an animal lover who has everything, there’s a good chance they’d be happy to know somebody supported a good cause in their honor.”

SeniorPet helps clients defray the burdens of pet ownership by providing food, supplies and affordable medical care. The program runs on both donations and volunteerism, by enlisting community support to arrange for basic pet services and taking up collections to help cover more expensive medical needs. For more information about SeniorPet, call 617-628-2601 ext. 3051 or email mmazzeo@eldercare.org.