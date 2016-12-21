Newstalk – December 21

Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays and a big Happy New Year to all our readers, looking forward to a great 2017 year here in the city of Somerville. We’re on vacation (at least some of us are), so The Somerville Times will not be publishing the week between Christmas and New Years. This will be the last edition for the year. There will not be a paper on the 28th, but we will keep up with things online. A vacation is needed to rev up for the coming new year. 2017 looks to be a good year for us all.

**************************

The 241st Flag Raising takes place January 1, 2017 at Prospect Hill. Gather at City Hall and march to Prospect Hill, where the first American Flag was flown. Procession begins at 11:30 a.m., and the program begins at 12:00 p.m. Once at Prospect Hill, learn about the important role our city played in the American Revolution, join in patriotic songs, and enjoy light refreshments. Tri-corner hats and colonial garb are encouraged. For more information, including ideas for Colonial period clothing, or for a free, commemorative program, contact Brandon Wilson, Executive Director of the Historic Preservation Commission at (617)625-6600, ext. 2532, bwilson@somervillema.gov, or www.somervillema.gov/historicpreservationcommission.

**************************

Don’t forget to park on the EVEN side of the street this winter during snow emergencies. The Board of Aldermen voted to alternate every year, and this year it is the EVEN side. So scramble to get your spot as soon as they declare. Hopefully, the city won’t be calling any false alarms. Commissioner Stan Koty will give the signal when it’s about to snow.

**************************

Happy Birthday to a couple of our friends and fellow Villens here this week: Happy Birthday to Jim Henry, who is very well known around these parts politically. We hope he has a great day for himself. Happy Birthday to Christina Correia. We hope she has a great time this week.

**************************

Good Gas on Pearl and Medford Streets is fully open now that the construction has stopped, at least for now. Stop in and see George, who’s one of the nicest guys around. Edmund is a great mechanic and all around nice guy. If your car needs some work bring it in and check them out. Great personalities, and they care. We send out a special thanks to Edmund, who helped one of us out this past week, and made sure the car was safe to drive, going above and beyond the call of duty.

**************************

Somerville Rotary is looking for some new members. Rotary is a service club for businesses and local non-profits. Somerville Rotary meets at 12:15 p.m. every Tuesday at the Holiday Inn. If you’d like to find out more about Rotary and what it does here both in the city and internationally, go to the their website at www.somervillerotary.org.

**************************

Our Holiday Party was held this year at the Mt. Vernon Restaurant. The food was exceptional and the ladies were the best. If your company needs a place to have a function, don’t miss out on the Mt. Vernon. Plenty of parking and, again, the food is great. And don’t miss their Sunday brunch, which is the best in town. Let Brett and Marty know you saw it here.

**************************

There’s a new website in town. Check it out at www.somervillema.com. The Somerville Times is on the site. Also check out www.medfordma.com. Someone asked online why we keep these two websites in Newstalk. We guess it’s because we like them.

**************************

We heard at the Department Heads Christmas Party this past Monday night Dean Martin showed up and put on a fantastic vocal arrangement. You know him better as Mayor Joe Curtatone, who has a good voice, or so we hear from some that attended. DPW Commissioner Koty was just as good, but then he’s smart enough not to beat out the boss. After all, the entire Koty family, who also works for the city, was present.

**************************

For those that might be interested in obtaining certification for firearms should look up the Lawrence Rod & Gun Club. They provide an extensive program at the end of which you receive certification for Massachusetts/NRA Certified Firearm Safety Classes. They run a class once a month, which is limited to 10 people and we hear that this is the place to go to learn safety when handling guns. Email gunclub@earthlink.net for more information and or go to their website at www.lawrencerodandgunclub.org and read up about the course. We’ve been told that the course has seen a major increase in people applying for it, especially women. We can tell you first hand here that it’s a great course and quite thorough. The same goes for this in Newstalk. The club has informed us that many residents of Somerville have called or gone to the club to find out about certification.

**************************

It’s that time of year again, when we’re thinking of shoes and boots and much more. Head online to www.shoebuy.com for the best prices and fastest delivery right here in Somerville. We think Shoebuy is great. You go online to order, and within the next couple of days you get them delivered. Go see for yourself the vast inventory they have online for sale.

**************************

When you’re at home and looking for a place to go out to that is sort of like the Cheers of Somerville, head down to Sally O’Brien’s on Somerville Avenue. Different entertainment every single night, from Open Mic to Texas holdem. Don’t forget to order up a cheeseburger. We like Open Mic night – we like watching not participating – but for those hams out there, maybe you’d like to try out your talent.

**************************

A big time Christmas Party at Sally O’Brien’s tonight, Wednesday, December 21, beginning at 6:00 p.m. We hear some Trump supporters are going to show up. We will be there to take some pictures.

**************************

Arts at the Armory is goaling to raise $1500 to improve the stage lighting in the hall and the cafe and you can help by making a donation either in person or online at www.justgive.org/shedsomelight. A local lighting expert is volunteering his time and some equipment, so once enough money is collected, the project can move forward in early 2017. The deadline to donate is December 31.

**************************

Join Mayor Joseph A. Curtatone and the City of Somerville on Saturday, December 24, for the city’s annual ceremonial Menorah Lighting, in honor of the first day of Hanukkah. Meet on the City Hall Concourse, at the Menorah, at 5:30 p.m. for a brief speaking program led by Mayor Curtatone, and Rabbi Eliana Jacobowitz of Temple B’nai Brith, followed by the lighting of the Menorah. Light refreshments will be served.

**************************

The Somerville High School Counseling Department is launching a newsletter this year. The Counseling, College, and Career e-newsletter will be filled with information about future planning, self-care, college applications, career paths, and event reminders. To keep up with all of the latest information from the School Counseling department, sign up to receive the newsletter at: https://goo.gl/forms/gaYb51UGT38DJBOw2.

**************************

Middle School Writers’ Den is for writers in grades 5-8 from every school in the district. Writer’s Den meets weekly on Monday evenings from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the Healey School, except when schools are closed. Fourth grade students who are ready for a writing group are invited to try it. Writer’s Den is free and is an informal, intense discussion and workshop group for students with a sincere interest in writing. Bring a short, completed work for sharing. Questions? Have parents email happeningmagazine@yahoo.com.

**************************

The City of Somerville seeks qualified candidates to work as a Crossing Guard for the current school year. The morning shift is 7:15 – 8:30 a.m. and the afternoon shift is 2:30 P– 3:15 p.m. Assignments to specific work sites will be determined. Access to motor vehicle preferred. Must pass a pre-employment CORI and drug screen. Salary is $34.33 per day for working both morning and afternoon shifts. Applications must be submitted to and are available at the City Hall Personnel Office, 93 Highland Avenue, Somerville MA 02143. You can also fax (617-666-4426) or email resume to: employment_opportunities@somervillema.gov or to the Somerville Police School Safety Officer Sean Sylvester: ssylvester@police.somerville.ma.us.