Turn clocks back 1 hour for end of Daylight Savings

Don’t forget to set your clocks back one hour on Sunday! Daylight Savings Time ends at 2 a.m. on Sunday, November 5. We highly recommend using part of the ‘extra hour’ on Sunday to:

  • Test/replace batteries in your smoke detectors
  • Test/replace batteries in your flashlights
  • Check/replace missing or expired items in your first aid and emergency kits
  • Clean out your dryer filter and hose
  • Reverse the direction of your ceiling fan
  • Check the pressure and expiration dates of your fire extinguishers

 

 
