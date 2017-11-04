Turn clocks back 1 hour for end of Daylight Savings

Don’t forget to set your clocks back one hour on Sunday! Daylight Savings Time ends at 2 a.m. on Sunday, November 5. We highly recommend using part of the ‘extra hour’ on Sunday to:
- Test/replace batteries in your smoke detectors
- Test/replace batteries in your flashlights
- Check/replace missing or expired items in your first aid and emergency kits
- Clean out your dryer filter and hose
- Reverse the direction of your ceiling fan
- Check the pressure and expiration dates of your fire extinguishers